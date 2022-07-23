Step 5: Determine the solution regions for each inequality by testing points on either side of the boundary lines. For \(y \leq x\), shade the region below or on the line \(y = x\). For \(y \geq \frac{9}{5} - \frac{4}{5}x\), shade the region above or on the line \(y = \frac{9}{5} - \frac{4}{5}x\). The solution set is the intersection of these shaded regions.