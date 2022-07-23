Use a system of equations to solve each problem. Find an equation of the parabola y = ax2 + bx + c that passes through the points (2, 3), (-1, 0), and (-2, 2).
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Chapter 6, Problem 79
Perform each operation, if possible.
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Identify the dimensions of the two matrices involved. The first matrix is a 3x2 matrix (3 rows and 2 columns), and the second matrix is a 2x3 matrix (2 rows and 3 columns).
Recall the rule for matrix multiplication: the number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second matrix. Here, the first matrix has 2 columns, and the second matrix has 2 rows, so multiplication is possible.
Determine the dimensions of the resulting matrix. The product of a 3x2 matrix and a 2x3 matrix will be a 3x3 matrix (rows of the first matrix by columns of the second matrix).
To find each element of the resulting 3x3 matrix, multiply corresponding elements from the rows of the first matrix by the columns of the second matrix and sum the products. For example, the element in the first row and first column of the product is calculated as: \(\text{(row 1 of first matrix)} \cdot \text{(column 1 of second matrix)}\).
Repeat the multiplication and addition process for each element in the 3x3 result matrix until all elements are computed.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Matrix Dimensions and Compatibility
Matrix operations depend on the dimensions of the matrices involved. For multiplication, the number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second. Understanding these dimensions helps determine if the operation is possible.
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Matrix Multiplication Process
Matrix multiplication involves taking the dot product of rows from the first matrix with columns from the second. Each element in the resulting matrix is computed by summing the products of corresponding entries, producing a new matrix with dimensions based on the outer dimensions.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity
Resulting Matrix Dimensions
When multiplying an m×n matrix by an n×p matrix, the resulting matrix has dimensions m×p. This concept helps predict the size of the product matrix and verify the correctness of the operation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The graphs show regions of feasible solutions. Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function. objective function = 3x + 5y
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Textbook Question
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. See Example 7.
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Textbook Question
Perform each operation, if possible.
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Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
-2x - 2y + 3z = 4
5x + 7y - z = 2
2x + 2y - 3z = -4
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Textbook Question
Consider the following nonlinear system. Work Exercises 75 –80 in order.
y = | x - 1 |
y = x2 - 4
Use the definition of absolute value to write y = | x - 1 | as a piecewise-defined function.
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