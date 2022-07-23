For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Chapter 6, Problem 79
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. See Example 7.
Verified step by step guidance
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First, identify the dimensions of matrices A and B. Matrix multiplication is only defined when the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.
To find the product AB, multiply each row of matrix A by each column of matrix B. Specifically, for each element in the resulting matrix, calculate the sum of the products of corresponding elements from the row of A and the column of B. Use the formula: \[(AB)_{ij} = \sum_{k} A_{ik} B_{kj}\] where \(i\) is the row index and \(j\) is the column index.
To find the product BA, repeat the process by multiplying each row of matrix B by each column of matrix A, again ensuring the dimensions are compatible. Use the same summation formula for each element of BA.
If the dimensions of A and B do not allow multiplication in one order (for example, if the number of columns in B does not equal the number of rows in A), then that product (AB or BA) is undefined.
After computing the sums for each element, write down the resulting matrices AB and BA. Remember that matrix multiplication is not commutative, so AB and BA may be different or one may be undefined.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Matrix Multiplication
Matrix multiplication involves multiplying rows of the first matrix by columns of the second matrix and summing the products. The number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second matrix for the product to be defined.
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Order of Multiplication in Matrices
Matrix multiplication is not commutative, meaning AB does not necessarily equal BA. The order affects the dimensions and the resulting matrix, so both products must be computed separately.
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Dimension Compatibility
To multiply two matrices, the inner dimensions must match: if A is m×n, B must be n×p. The resulting matrix will have dimensions m×p. Checking dimensions ensures the multiplication is valid.
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