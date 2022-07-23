To find the product AB, multiply each row of matrix A by each column of matrix B. Specifically, for each element in the resulting matrix, calculate the sum of the products of corresponding elements from the row of A and the column of B. Use the formula: \[(AB)_{ij} = \sum_{k} A_{ik} B_{kj}\] where \(i\) is the row index and \(j\) is the column index.