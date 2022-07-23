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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 79
Chapter 6, Problem 79

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
-2x - 2y + 3z = 4
5x + 7y - z = 2
2x + 2y - 3z = -4

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Write the system of equations in matrix form as \(A\mathbf{x} = \mathbf{b}\), where \(A\) is the coefficient matrix, \(\mathbf{x}\) is the column vector of variables, and \(\mathbf{b}\) is the constants vector. For this system, \(A = \begin{bmatrix} -2 & -2 & 3 \\ 5 & 7 & -1 \\ 2 & 2 & -3 \end{bmatrix}\) and \(\mathbf{b} = \begin{bmatrix} 4 \\ 2 \\ -4 \end{bmatrix}\).
Calculate the determinant \(D\) of the coefficient matrix \(A\). This determinant will help determine if Cramer's rule can be applied. Use the formula for the determinant of a 3x3 matrix:
\[D = a(ei - fh) - b(di - fg) + c(dh - eg)\]
where \(a, b, c, d, e, f, g, h, i\) are the elements of matrix \(A\) arranged as:
\[\begin{bmatrix} a & b & c \\ d & e & f \\ g & h & i \end{bmatrix}\]
If \(D \neq 0\), proceed to find \(D_x\), \(D_y\), and \(D_z\) by replacing the respective columns of \(A\) with the vector \(\mathbf{b}\), then calculate each determinant. Finally, solve for each variable using Cramer's rule:
\[x = \frac{D_x}{D}, \quad y = \frac{D_y}{D}, \quad z = \frac{D_z}{D}.\]
If \(D = 0\), Cramer's rule cannot be used. In that case, use another method such as substitution or elimination to determine the solution set or check for infinite/no solutions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cramer's Rule

Cramer's Rule is a method for solving systems of linear equations using determinants. It applies when the coefficient matrix has a nonzero determinant (D ≠ 0). Each variable is found by replacing the corresponding column in the coefficient matrix with the constants vector and calculating the determinant ratio.
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Cramer's Rule - 2 Equations with 2 Unknowns

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value that can be computed from a square matrix and indicates whether the matrix is invertible. For a system of equations, if the determinant of the coefficient matrix is zero, the system may have infinitely many solutions or no solution, requiring alternative methods.
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Alternative Methods for Solving Systems

When the determinant is zero, Cramer's Rule cannot be used. Alternative methods include substitution, elimination, or matrix row reduction (Gaussian elimination) to find if the system has no solution or infinitely many solutions, and to determine the solution set accordingly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. A=[0542],B=[3154]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & -5 \\ -4 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -1 \\ -5 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function over the region of feasible solutions shown at the right. objective function = 3x + 5y

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Textbook Question

Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function over the region of feasible solutions shown at the right. objective function = 10y

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Textbook Question

Use a system of equations to solve each problem. Find an equation of the parabola y = ax2 + bx + c that passes through the points (2, 3), (-1, 0), and (-2, 2).

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Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. See Example 7. A=[3421],B=[6052]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & 4 \\ -2 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 6 & 0 \\ 5 & -2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Perform each operation, if possible.

[321406][200231]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & 2 & -1 \\ 4 & 0 & 6 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & 0 \\ 0 & 2 \\ 3 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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