Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let 1/x = t and 1/y = u.)
2/x + 1/y = 3/2
3/x - 1/y = 1
Given and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. BA
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 1.5
x + 3y = 5
2x + 4y = 3
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
Find each product, if possible.