Given and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. BA
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Chapter 6, Problem 69
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let 1/x = t and 1/y = u.)
2/x + 1/y = 3/2
3/x - 1/y = 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by using the hint given: let \( t = \frac{1}{x} \) and \( u = \frac{1}{y} \). This substitution will transform the system into a simpler linear system in terms of \( t \) and \( u \).
Rewrite each equation using the substitutions: the first equation becomes \( 2t + u = \frac{3}{2} \), and the second equation becomes \( 3t - u = 1 \).
Add the two equations to eliminate \( u \): \( (2t + u) + (3t - u) = \frac{3}{2} + 1 \). Simplify this to find an equation with only \( t \).
Solve the resulting equation for \( t \), then substitute this value back into one of the original substituted equations (either \( 2t + u = \frac{3}{2} \) or \( 3t - u = 1 \)) to solve for \( u \).
Finally, recall that \( t = \frac{1}{x} \) and \( u = \frac{1}{y} \). Solve for \( x \) and \( y \) by taking the reciprocals of \( t \) and \( u \) respectively.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:7m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Substitution Method in Systems of Equations
The substitution method involves replacing variables with new expressions to simplify a system. In this problem, letting 1/x = t and 1/y = u transforms the original system into a linear one in terms of t and u, making it easier to solve.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution
Reciprocal Functions and Variable Transformation
Reciprocal functions involve replacing variables with their inverses (1/x, 1/y). This transformation can simplify nonlinear equations into linear forms, allowing standard algebraic techniques to be applied effectively.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Solving Linear Systems of Equations
Once the system is rewritten in terms of t and u, it becomes a linear system. Solving linear systems typically involves methods like substitution, elimination, or matrix operations to find the values of variables that satisfy all equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
75
views
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 1.5
x + 3y = 5
2x + 4y = 3
613
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = 2000/(2000 - q) and demand: p = (7000 - 3q)/2q.
Find the equilibrium price (in dollars).
526
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find the radius and height (to the nearest thousandth) of an open-ended cylinder with volume 50 in.3 and lateral surface area 65 in.2.
451
views
Textbook Question
Find each product, if possible.
78
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = 2000/(2000 - q) and demand: p = (7000 - 3q)/2q.
Find the equilibrium demand.
604
views