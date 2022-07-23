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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 66
Chapter 6, Problem 66

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
exy1e^{x}-y\(\le\)1
x2y4x-2y\(\ge\)4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by graphing the first inequality, \( e^x - y \leq 1 \). To do this, first graph the boundary line \( y = e^x - 1 \). This is an exponential function shifted down by 1 unit. Plot several points for \( x \) values and connect them to form the curve.
Step 2: Determine which side of the boundary line \( y = e^x - 1 \) to shade. Choose a test point not on the line, such as (0,0). Substitute into the inequality: \( e^0 - 0 \leq 1 \) simplifies to \( 1 \leq 1 \), which is true. Therefore, shade the region below the curve.
Step 3: Next, graph the second inequality, \( x - 2y \geq 4 \). Start by graphing the boundary line \( x - 2y = 4 \). Rearrange to slope-intercept form: \( y = \frac{x}{2} - 2 \). Plot the y-intercept at (0, -2) and use the slope \( \frac{1}{2} \) to find another point.
Step 4: Determine which side of the line \( y = \frac{x}{2} - 2 \) to shade. Use the test point (0,0) again: \( 0 - 2(0) \geq 4 \) simplifies to \( 0 \geq 4 \), which is false. Therefore, shade the region above the line.
Step 5: The solution set of the system of inequalities is the region where the shaded areas from both inequalities overlap. Identify this region on the graph, ensuring to use dashed or solid lines appropriately based on whether the inequalities are strict or inclusive.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequalities

Inequalities are mathematical expressions that show the relationship between two values when they are not equal. They can be represented using symbols such as ≤ (less than or equal to) and ≥ (greater than or equal to). Understanding how to manipulate and graph inequalities is crucial for solving systems of inequalities, as it allows us to determine the regions of the coordinate plane that satisfy the given conditions.
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Graphing Systems of Inequalities

Graphing systems of inequalities involves plotting each inequality on a coordinate plane and identifying the overlapping region that satisfies all inequalities simultaneously. Each inequality divides the plane into two regions, and the solution set is typically represented by shading the area that meets all conditions. This visual representation helps in understanding the feasible solutions for the system.
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Systems of Inequalities

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions, such as e^x, are functions where a constant base is raised to a variable exponent. They exhibit rapid growth or decay and are essential in various applications, including modeling real-world phenomena. In the context of the given inequality, understanding the behavior of the exponential function is necessary to accurately graph the inequality involving e^x and determine the solution set.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer each question. A line passes through the points of intersection of the graphs of y = x2 and x2 + y2 = 90. What is the equation of this line?

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

4x + 3y = -7

2x + 3y = -11

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Find the radius and height (to the nearest thousandth) of an open-ended cylinder with volume 50 in.3 and lateral surface area 65 in.2.

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

ylogxy\(\le\]\log\) x

yx2y\(\ge\]\left\)|x-2\(\right\)|

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

5x+4y=105x + 4y = 10

5x+4y=105x + 4y = 10

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Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[234210423][014121322]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & -3 & -4 \\ 2 & -1 & 0 \\ 4 & -2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 1 & 4 \\ 1 & 2 & -1 \\ 3 & 2 & -2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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