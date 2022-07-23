Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let 1/x = t and 1/y = u.)
2/x + 1/y = 3/2
3/x - 1/y = 1
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 1.5
x + 3y = 5
2x + 4y = 3
Solve each problem. Find the radius and height (to the nearest thousandth) of an open-ended cylinder with volume 50 in.3 and lateral surface area 65 in.2.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.