Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. Solve the system of equations (4), (5), and (6) from Example 9.
(4)
(5)
(6)
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. Solve the system of equations (4), (5), and (6) from Example 9.
(4)
(5)
(6)
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. The sum of two numbers is 47, and the difference between the numbers is 1. Find the numbers.
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. The sum of the measures of the angles of any triangle is 180°. In a certain triangle, the largest angle measures 55° less than twice the medium angle, and the smallest angle measures 25° less than the medium angle. Find the measures of all three angles.
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. At the Berger ranch, 6 goats and 5 sheep sell for \$305, while 2 goats and 9 sheep sell for \$285. Find the cost of a single goat and of a single sheep.