For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.
For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. A cashier has a total of 30 bills, made up of ones, fives, and twenties. The number of twenties is 9 more than the number of ones. The total value of the money is \$351. How many of each denomination of bill are there?
Find AB and BA for the following matrices.
Matrix B acts as the multiplicative element for 2 2 square matrices.
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. The sum of two numbers is 47, and the difference between the numbers is 1. Find the numbers.
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. At the Berger ranch, 6 goats and 5 sheep sell for \$305, while 2 goats and 9 sheep sell for \$285. Find the cost of a single goat and of a single sheep.