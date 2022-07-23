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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 85
Chapter 6, Problem 85

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
[210101120]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & -1 & 0 \\ 1 & 0 & 1 \\ 1 & -2 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given 3x3 matrix \( A \) for which you need to find the inverse.
Recall that the inverse of a matrix \( A \), denoted \( A^{-1} \), exists only if \( \det(A) \neq 0 \). So, calculate the determinant of \( A \) using the formula for a 3x3 matrix determinant:
\[ \det(A) = a(ei - fh) - b(di - fg) + c(dh - eg) \] where the matrix is \( \(\begin{bmatrix}\) a & b & c \\ d & e & f \\ g & h & i \(\end{bmatrix}\) $$.
If \( \det(A) \neq 0 \), proceed to find the matrix of minors, then convert it to the matrix of cofactors by applying the checkerboard pattern of signs.
Transpose the matrix of cofactors to get the adjugate matrix \( \text{adj}(A) \), and finally compute the inverse by dividing the adjugate by the determinant:
\[ A^{-1} = \frac{1}{\det(A)} \times \text{adj}(A) \].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Inverse

The inverse of a matrix A is another matrix, denoted A⁻¹, such that when multiplied together, they yield the identity matrix. Only square matrices with nonzero determinants have inverses. Finding the inverse is essential for solving matrix equations and understanding linear transformations.
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Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that indicates whether the matrix is invertible. A zero determinant means the matrix is singular and has no inverse. For a 3x3 matrix, the determinant is calculated using a specific formula involving minors and cofactors.
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Methods for Finding the Inverse

Common methods to find a matrix inverse include the adjoint method, which uses cofactors and the determinant, and row reduction to the identity matrix using elementary row operations. Understanding these methods helps in systematically computing the inverse or determining its non-existence.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.

A=[101011110],B=[001010100]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & 0 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 1 \\ -1 & -1 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 0 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 1 & 0 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. A cashier has a total of 30 bills, made up of ones, fives, and twenties. The number of twenties is 9 more than the number of ones. The total value of the money is \$351. How many of each denomination of bill are there?

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Textbook Question

Find AB and BA for the following matrices.

A=[abcd]andB=[1001]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) a & b \\ c & d \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

Matrix B acts as the multiplicative element for 2 ×\(\times\) 2 square matrices.

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.

[2153]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 1 \\ 5 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. The sum of two numbers is 47, and the difference between the numbers is 1. Find the numbers.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 9. At the Berger ranch, 6 goats and 5 sheep sell for \$305, while 2 goats and 9 sheep sell for \$285. Find the cost of a single goat and of a single sheep.

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