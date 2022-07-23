Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
435
views
Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Answer each question. Does the straight line 3x - 2y = 9 intersect the circle x2 + y2 = 25? (Hint: To find out, solve the system formed by these two equations.)
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each problem. Find the equation of the line passing through the points of intersection of the graphs of x2 + y2 = 20 and x2 - y = 0.