Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
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Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.
Find each product, if possible.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. The longest side of a right triangle is 13 m in length. One of the other sides is 7 m longer than the shortest side. Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of the triangle.
Answer each question. Does the straight line 3x - 2y = 9 intersect the circle x2 + y2 = 25? (Hint: To find out, solve the system formed by these two equations.)
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
x + y = 4
2x - y = 2