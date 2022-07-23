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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 62
Chapter 6, Problem 62

Solve each problem. Find all values of b such that the straight line 3x - y = b touches the circle x2 + y2 = 25 at only one point.

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1
Rewrite the equation of the line in slope-intercept form to express y in terms of x and b: \(3x - y = b\) becomes \(y = 3x - b\).
Substitute \(y = 3x - b\) into the circle equation \(x^2 + y^2 = 25\) to get an equation in terms of \(x\) and \(b\): \(x^2 + (3x - b)^2 = 25\).
Expand the squared term and simplify the equation to form a quadratic in \(x\): \(x^2 + 9x^2 - 6bx + b^2 = 25\), which simplifies to \(10x^2 - 6bx + (b^2 - 25) = 0\).
For the line to be tangent to the circle, the quadratic equation must have exactly one solution, so set the discriminant equal to zero: \(\Delta = (-6b)^2 - 4 \cdot 10 \cdot (b^2 - 25) = 0\).
Solve the discriminant equation for \(b\) to find all values of \(b\) where the line touches the circle at exactly one point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Circle

The equation x² + y² = 25 represents a circle centered at the origin with radius 5. Understanding this standard form helps identify the circle's size and position, which is essential when analyzing how lines interact with it.
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Circles in Standard Form

Equation of a Line and Slope-Intercept Form

The line 3x - y = b can be rewritten as y = 3x - b, showing its slope (3) and y-intercept (-b). Recognizing this form allows for easier substitution into the circle's equation to find intersection points.
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Guided course
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Graphing Lines in Slope-Intercept Form

Condition for Tangency Between a Line and a Circle

A line touches a circle at exactly one point if the system formed by their equations has exactly one solution. This occurs when the discriminant of the resulting quadratic equation equals zero, indicating a single point of contact (tangency).
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Circles in Standard Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[312532][36430]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) \(\sqrt{3}\) & 1 \\ 2\(\sqrt{5}\) & 3\(\sqrt{2}\) \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) \(\sqrt{3}\) & -\(\sqrt{6}\) \\ 4\(\sqrt{3}\) & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. The longest side of a right triangle is 13 m in length. One of the other sides is 7 m longer than the shortest side. Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of the triangle.

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

yx3xy\(\le\) x^3-x

y>3y>-3

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

x + y = 4

2x - y = 2

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Textbook Question
Find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. <4x2 Matrix>
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Textbook Question

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.

3651021364207311\(\begin{vmatrix}\)3&-6&5&-1\\0&2 &-1&3\\-6&4&2&0\\-7&3&1&1\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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