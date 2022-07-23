Textbook Question
Find each product, if possible.
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Find each product, if possible.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. The longest side of a right triangle is 13 m in length. One of the other sides is 7 m longer than the shortest side. Find the lengths of the two shorter sides of the triangle.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
x + y = 4
2x - y = 2
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.