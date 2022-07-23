Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.

Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose squares have a sum of 100 and a difference of 28.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 9 to 2 and whose product is 162.
Find each product, if possible.
Find each product, if possible.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.