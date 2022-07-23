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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 59
Chapter 6, Problem 59

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
4002103024010012\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) 4 & 0 & 0 & 2 \\ -1 & 0 & 3 & 0 \\ 2 & 4 & 0 & 1 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the size and structure of the given determinant matrix to understand which determinant theorems can be applied effectively.
Recall key determinant theorems such as: the determinant of a matrix with two identical rows is zero, swapping two rows changes the sign of the determinant, and the determinant of a triangular matrix is the product of its diagonal entries.
Apply row operations that simplify the matrix to a form where the determinant is easier to calculate, keeping track of how each operation affects the determinant value according to the theorems.
Use the properties that multiplying a row by a scalar multiplies the determinant by that scalar, and adding a multiple of one row to another does not change the determinant, to further simplify the matrix if needed.
After simplifying the matrix using these theorems and operations, calculate the determinant by multiplying the diagonal entries if the matrix is triangular, or by expanding along a row or column if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that provides important properties such as invertibility. It can be calculated using cofactor expansion or row operations, and it helps determine if a matrix is singular or nonsingular.
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Determinant Theorems

Determinant theorems include rules like the effect of row swaps, scalar multiplication of rows, and row addition on the determinant value. For example, swapping two rows changes the sign of the determinant, and multiplying a row by a scalar multiplies the determinant by that scalar.
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Using Row Operations to Simplify Determinants

Row operations can simplify the calculation of determinants by transforming the matrix into an easier form, such as upper triangular. Understanding which operations affect the determinant and how allows efficient evaluation without expanding all minors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

2x+3y122x+3y\(\le\)12

2x+3y>62x+3y>-6

3x+y<43x+y\(\lt{4}\)

x0x\(\ge\)0

y0y\(\ge\)0

837
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose squares have a sum of 100 and a difference of 28.

478
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Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 9 to 2 and whose product is 162.

545
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Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[22183270][81091202]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) \(\sqrt{2}\) & \(\sqrt{2}\) & -\(\sqrt{18}\) \\ \(\sqrt{3}\) & \(\sqrt{27}\) & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 8 & -10 \\ 9 & 12 \\ 0 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

131
views
Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[341502][142]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -4 & 1 \\ 5 & 0 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 \\ 4 \\ 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

85
views
Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

2y+x52y+x\(\ge\)-5

y3+xy\(\le\)3+x

x0x\(\le\)0

y0y\(\le\)0

550
views