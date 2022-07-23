To find each entry in the product matrix, multiply corresponding elements from the rows of the first matrix and the columns of the second matrix, then sum those products. For example, the entry in row i and column j of the product is calculated as: \(\sum_{k=1}^{2} (a_{ik} \times b_{kj})\) where \(a_{ik}\) is an element from the first matrix and \(b_{kj}\) is an element from the second matrix.