Textbook Question
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 9 to 2 and whose product is 162.
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Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 9 to 2 and whose product is 162.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 4 to 3 and are such that the sum of their squares is 100.
Find each product, if possible.
Find each product, if possible.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.