Textbook Question
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose ratio is 4 to 3 and are such that the sum of their squares is 100.
Find each product, if possible.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.