Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 114
Chapter 1, Problem 114

Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression using fractional exponents: \((0.1^{\frac{3}{2}})(90^{\frac{3}{2}})\).
Recall the property of exponents that states \(a^m \cdot b^m = (a \cdot b)^m\). Apply this to combine the terms: \((0.1 \cdot 90)^{\frac{3}{2}}\).
Multiply the bases inside the parentheses: \(0.1 \times 90 = 9\); so the expression becomes \(9^{\frac{3}{2}}\).
Rewrite the fractional exponent \(\frac{3}{2}\) as a combination of a square root and a cube: \(9^{\frac{3}{2}} = (9^{\frac{1}{2}})^3\) or equivalently \(\left(\sqrt{9}\right)^3\).
Calculate the square root of 9, then raise the result to the third power to find the value of the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Rational Powers

Rational exponents represent roots and powers combined; for example, a^(m/n) means the nth root of a raised to the mth power. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these exponents is essential for simplifying expressions like (0.1)^(3/2).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Properties of Exponents

The properties of exponents, such as the product rule a^m * a^n = a^(m+n), allow simplification of expressions involving powers. Recognizing when to apply these rules helps in combining terms like (0.1)^(3/2) and (90)^(3/2) efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Mental Math Strategies for Exponents

Mental math with exponents involves breaking down numbers into simpler components, such as expressing 0.1 as 1/10 and 90 as 9*10, then applying exponent rules to simplify calculations without a calculator. This approach aids in quick and accurate evaluation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 4z47z2154z^4-7z^2-15

1090
views
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6∙12+6∙15=6(12+15)

1064
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)

895
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated.19.967÷9.74

1102
views
Textbook Question

The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.

On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.

Use special products to evaluate each expression. 63 x 57

952
views
Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k-1+k-2

1021
views