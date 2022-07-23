Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)

Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
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Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6∙12+6∙15=6(12+15)
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)
Multiply or divide as indicated.19.967÷9.74
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 63 x 57
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k-1+k-2