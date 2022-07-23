Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 115
Chapter 1, Problem 115

Multiply or divide as indicated.19.967÷9.74

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation: The problem requires division of two decimal numbers, specifically dividing 19.967 by 9.74.
Rewrite the division as a fraction: \(\frac{19.967}{9.74}\).
To simplify the division of decimals, multiply both the numerator and the denominator by a power of 10 that will make the denominator a whole number. Since 9.74 has two decimal places, multiply numerator and denominator by 100:
\(\frac{19.967 \times 100}{9.74 \times 100} = \frac{1996.7}{974}\).
Now, perform the division of the two whole numbers (or decimals with fewer decimal places) to find the quotient.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Decimal Numbers

Dividing decimal numbers involves determining how many times the divisor fits into the dividend. It requires aligning the decimal points properly and sometimes converting the divisor into a whole number by multiplying both numbers by a power of 10.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e

Decimal Point Placement

When dividing decimals, the decimal point in the quotient is placed directly above its position in the dividend after adjusting the divisor to a whole number. Correct placement ensures the accuracy of the result.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:46
Point-Slope Form

Simplifying the Division

To simplify division with decimals, multiply both the dividend and divisor by the same power of 10 to eliminate decimals in the divisor. This transforms the problem into dividing whole numbers, making calculations easier.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Adding & Subtracting Unlike Radicals by Simplifying
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)

729
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)

895
views
Textbook Question

Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Irrational numbers

1720
views
6
rank
Textbook Question

The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.

On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.

Use special products to evaluate each expression. 1022

984
views
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t-6)∙(1/t-6)=1, if t-6 ≠ 0

1450
views
Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k-1+k-2

1021
views