The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.

Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
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Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6∙12+6∙15=6(12+15)
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k-1+k-2