Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 114
Chapter 1, Problem 114

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. 4z47z2154z^4-7z^2-15

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \(4z^4 - 7z^2 - 15\) is a quadratic in form, where the variable is \(z^2\). To make it clearer, let \(u = z^2\), so the expression becomes \(4u^2 - 7u - 15\).
Next, factor the quadratic expression \(4u^2 - 7u - 15\). To do this, look for two numbers that multiply to \(4 \times (-15) = -60\) and add up to \(-7\).
Once you find those two numbers, rewrite the middle term \(-7u\) as the sum of two terms using these numbers. This will allow you to factor by grouping.
Group the terms into two pairs and factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group.
Finally, factor out the common binomial factor from the two groups, and then substitute back \(z^2\) for \(u\) to write the fully factored expression in terms of \(z\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. This process helps simplify expressions and solve equations. Common methods include factoring out the greatest common factor, grouping, and using special formulas like difference of squares or quadratic forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:30
Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Substitution Method for Quadratic Form

When a polynomial has terms with powers that are multiples of a common base (e.g., z^4 and z^2), substitution can simplify it into a quadratic form. For example, letting u = z^2 transforms 4z^4 - 7z^2 - 15 into 4u^2 - 7u - 15, which can be factored using quadratic techniques.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratic expressions involves finding two binomials whose product equals the quadratic. This often requires identifying two numbers that multiply to the constant term and add to the middle coefficient. Techniques include trial and error, factoring by grouping, or using the quadratic formula to find roots.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)

729
views
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6∙12+6∙15=6(12+15)

1064
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)

895
views
Textbook Question

The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.

On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.

Use special products to evaluate each expression. 63 x 57

952
views
Textbook Question

Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (x+y)2(xy)2(x+y)^2-(x-y)^2

947
views
Textbook Question

Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers

948
views