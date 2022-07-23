Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
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Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each product. (2m+3)(2m-3)
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 36x3+18x2-4x
Find each product. (t+4)(t+4)(t-4)(t-4)
Find each sum or difference. -12.31 - (2.13)