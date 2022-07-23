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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 43a
Chapter 1, Problem 43a

Multiply or divide, as indicated. (m2 + 3m + 2)/(m2 + 5m + 4) ÷ (m2 + 5m + 6)/(m2 + 10m + 24)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the division problem as a multiplication by taking the reciprocal of the second fraction. So, the expression becomes: \(\frac{m^2 + 3m + 2}{m^2 + 5m + 4} \times \frac{m^2 + 10m + 24}{m^2 + 5m + 6}\).
Factor each quadratic expression in the numerators and denominators. For example, factor \(m^2 + 3m + 2\), \(m^2 + 5m + 4\), \(m^2 + 5m + 6\), and \(m^2 + 10m + 24\) into products of binomials.
After factoring, rewrite the expression with all factors visible, so it looks like a product of fractions with binomial factors in numerators and denominators.
Look for common factors in the numerators and denominators across the entire expression and cancel them out to simplify the expression.
Multiply the remaining factors in the numerators together and multiply the remaining factors in the denominators together to write the simplified final expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves rewriting quadratic expressions as products of binomials. This simplifies complex rational expressions by breaking down polynomials like m² + 3m + 2 into (m + 1)(m + 2), making multiplication and division easier.
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Dividing Rational Expressions

Dividing rational expressions requires multiplying by the reciprocal of the divisor. Instead of direct division, flip the second fraction and multiply, which simplifies the operation and helps in combining the expressions correctly.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

After multiplication or division, simplify the resulting expression by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator. This reduces the expression to its simplest form, making it easier to interpret and use.
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