Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
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Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each root. ∜(5 + 2m)⁴
Find each product. (8s-3t)(8s+3t)
Find each sum or difference. -12.31 - (2.13)
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.