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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 43
Chapter 1, Problem 43

Find each sum or difference. -12.31 - (2.13)

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(-12.31 - (2.13)\).
Recognize that subtracting a positive number is the same as adding its negative, so rewrite the expression as \(-12.31 + (-2.13)\).
Add the two negative numbers together by adding their absolute values: \(12.31 + 2.13\).
Since both numbers are negative, the sum will also be negative. So, the result is \(-(12.31 + 2.13)\).
Combine the values inside the parentheses to find the final sum (do not calculate the numeric value here as per instructions).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Addition and Subtraction of Real Numbers

Addition and subtraction of real numbers involve combining or removing quantities on the number line. When subtracting a number, it is equivalent to adding its opposite. For example, subtracting 2.13 is the same as adding -2.13.
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Handling Negative Numbers

Negative numbers are values less than zero and are represented with a minus sign. When subtracting a negative number, the operation changes to addition. Careful attention to signs is essential to avoid errors in calculation.
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Decimal Arithmetic

Decimal arithmetic requires aligning decimal points to correctly add or subtract numbers with fractional parts. Precision in placing the decimal point ensures accurate results, especially when dealing with numbers like -12.31 and 2.13.
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Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula
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