Evaluate each expression. -|-3

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. (93)(95)
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Simplify each expression. (93)(95)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. xy-5xy2
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -7i
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-125
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜256
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 11}