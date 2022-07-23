Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. (93)(95)
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Simplify each expression. (93)(95)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. xy-5xy2
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -7i
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛-125
Evaluate each expression. -|-3|
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -7z5-2z3+1