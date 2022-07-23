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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 93
Chapter 1, Problem 93

Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574

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1
Identify the numbers to be added: 25.32, 109.2, and 8.574.
Align the numbers by their decimal points to ensure proper addition:
\[\begin{array}{r} 25.320 \\ 109.200 \\ +\ 8.574 \end{array}\]
Add the numbers column by column starting from the rightmost decimal place, carrying over if necessary.
Write down the sum with the decimal point aligned correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal Addition

Decimal addition involves adding numbers with decimal points by aligning the decimal points vertically. This ensures that digits of the same place value (ones, tenths, hundredths, etc.) are added correctly. After alignment, add each column starting from the right, carrying over if necessary.
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Place Value Alignment

Place value alignment is crucial when adding or subtracting decimals. Each digit must be placed according to its value (units under units, tenths under tenths) to avoid calculation errors. This helps maintain the correct value of each digit during the operation.
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Handling Different Decimal Lengths

When adding decimals with different numbers of decimal places, add zeros to the shorter decimals to match the longest decimal length. This does not change the value but simplifies the addition process by keeping place values consistent.
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