Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574

Textbook Question
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)
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Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. [ (x-2 + y-2)/ (x-2 - y-2) ] * [ (x+y)/(x-y) ]