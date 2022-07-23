Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)
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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³
Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574
Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. [ (x-2 + y-2)/ (x-2 - y-2) ] * [ (x+y)/(x-y) ]
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. {x- 9y-1}/{ (x-3y-1)(x+3y-1)}