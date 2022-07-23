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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 90
Chapter 1, Problem 90

Evaluate each expression. 9∙3 - 16÷4

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1
Identify the order of operations to evaluate the expression correctly. Remember the order: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (from left to right), Addition and Subtraction (from left to right).
Look at the expression: \(9*3 - 16/4\). There are multiplication and division operations, so perform these first from left to right.
Calculate the multiplication part: multiply 9 by 3, which is \(9 * 3\).
Calculate the division part: divide 16 by 4, which is \(16 / 4\).
After finding the results of multiplication and division, subtract the division result from the multiplication result to complete the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that determines the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. It is commonly remembered by the acronym PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction). Multiplication and division are performed from left to right before addition and subtraction.
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Multiplication and Division

Multiplication and division are basic arithmetic operations that are performed before addition and subtraction according to the order of operations. When both appear in an expression, they are evaluated from left to right. For example, in 9*3 - 16/4, both 9*3 and 16/4 must be calculated first.
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Subtraction

Subtraction is the arithmetic operation of finding the difference between numbers. It is performed after multiplication and division in the order of operations. In the expression 9*3 - 16/4, subtraction is the last step after evaluating the multiplication and division parts.
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