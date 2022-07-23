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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 90
Chapter 1, Problem 90

Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.087

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1
Identify the place value of the decimal 0.087. Since the last digit 7 is in the thousandths place, the decimal can be expressed as a fraction with denominator 1000.
Write the decimal as a fraction with the decimal digits as the numerator and 1000 as the denominator: \(\frac{87}{1000}\).
Note that the decimal 0.087 is equivalent to the fraction \(\frac{87}{1000}\) without simplifying it further, as the problem requests not to reduce the fraction.
Confirm that the fraction correctly represents the decimal by understanding that dividing 87 by 1000 gives 0.087.
Therefore, the decimal 0.087 can be written as the fraction \(\frac{87}{1000}\) without simplifying.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal to Fraction Conversion

Converting a decimal to a fraction involves expressing the decimal number as a ratio of two integers. This is done by identifying the place value of the last digit in the decimal and using it as the denominator, while the decimal digits become the numerator.
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Place Value in Decimals

Place value determines the value of each digit in a decimal number. For example, in 0.087, the digit 8 is in the thousandths place, meaning the decimal can be expressed as a fraction with a denominator of 1000.
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Fraction Notation Without Simplification

When converting decimals to fractions, sometimes the problem specifies not to simplify the fraction. This means the fraction should be written directly from the decimal without reducing it to lowest terms.
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