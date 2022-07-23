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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 89
Chapter 1, Problem 89

Factor each polynomial. See Example 7. (3x+4)3-1

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Recognize that the expression \( (3x+4)^3 - 1 \) is a difference of cubes, since \(1\) can be written as \$1^3$.
Recall the difference of cubes formula: \(a^3 - b^3 = (a - b)(a^2 + ab + b^2)\).
Identify \(a = 3x + 4\) and \(b = 1\) in the expression.
Apply the formula: write the factorization as \(((3x + 4) - 1)((3x + 4)^2 + (3x + 4)(1) + 1^2)\).
Simplify each factor: first factor becomes \((3x + 3)\), and expand the second factor by squaring and multiplying terms inside the parentheses.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Cubes

The difference of cubes formula states that a³ - b³ = (a - b)(a² + ab + b²). It is used to factor expressions where one cube is subtracted from another. Recognizing this pattern helps simplify polynomials like (3x + 4)³ - 1 by identifying a = (3x + 4) and b = 1.
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Polynomial Factoring

Polynomial factoring involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. This process simplifies expressions and solves equations. Understanding how to factor special forms, such as cubes or squares, is essential for breaking down complex polynomials efficiently.
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Binomial Expansion and Recognition

Binomial expansion involves expressing powers of binomials, like (a + b)³, in expanded form. Recognizing the structure of binomials and their powers helps in identifying patterns for factoring. This skill aids in reversing expansions to factor expressions like (3x + 4)³ - 1.
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