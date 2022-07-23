Multiply or divide as indicated. 12.8 × 9.1
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Chapter 1, Problem 105
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 5r / 2p-3r
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First, substitute the given values into the expression. The expression is \(\frac{5r}{2p - 3r}\), and the values are \(p = -4\), \(q = 8\), and \(r = -10\). Since \(q\) is not in the expression, focus on \(p\) and \(r\).
Replace \(r\) with \(-10\) and \(p\) with \(-4\) in the expression: \(\frac{5(-10)}{2(-4) - 3(-10)}\).
Simplify the numerator by multiplying: \(5 \times (-10) = -50\), so the numerator becomes \(-50\).
Simplify the denominator by performing the multiplications first: \(2 \times (-4) = -8\) and \(3 \times (-10) = -30\). Then substitute these back into the denominator: \(-8 - (-30)\).
Simplify the denominator by subtracting a negative number, which is equivalent to addition: \(-8 + 30\). Then, write the simplified expression as \(\frac{-50}{22}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Substitution of Variables
Substitution involves replacing variables in an expression with given numerical values. This is essential for evaluating expressions when specific values for variables are provided, allowing the expression to be simplified to a numerical result.
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Order of Operations
The order of operations dictates the sequence in which parts of a mathematical expression are evaluated, typically following PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction). Correct application ensures accurate simplification of expressions.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions
Simplifying involves performing arithmetic operations and combining like terms to reduce an expression to its simplest form. This includes handling multiplication, division, and subtraction correctly after substitution to find the final value.
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