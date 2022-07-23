Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 5r / 2p-3r
Multiply or divide as indicated. 12.8 × 9.1
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Key Concepts
Multiplication of Decimal Numbers
Place Value and Decimal Points
Order of Operations and Arithmetic Procedures
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p1/5p7/10p1/2)/(p3)-1/5
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (U ∩ ∅′) ∪ R
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ U, x ∉ M}