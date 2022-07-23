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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 106
Chapter 1, Problem 106

Multiply or divide as indicated. 34.04 × 0.56

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to multiply 34.04 by 0.56.
Rewrite the multiplication in equation form: \(34.04 \times 0.56\).
To multiply decimals, ignore the decimal points temporarily and multiply the numbers as if they were whole numbers: multiply 3404 by 56.
Count the total number of decimal places in both original numbers. 34.04 has 2 decimal places, and 0.56 has 2 decimal places, so together they have 4 decimal places.
After multiplying the whole numbers, place the decimal point in the product so that there are 4 digits to the right of the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Decimal Numbers

Multiplying decimals involves treating the numbers as whole numbers first, then placing the decimal point in the product. The total number of decimal places in the factors determines the decimal places in the answer.
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Place Value and Decimal Places

Understanding place value helps in correctly positioning the decimal point after multiplication. Each digit's place value affects the final result, especially when dealing with decimals.
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Basic Arithmetic Operations

Mastery of multiplication and division rules is essential for performing calculations accurately. This includes knowing how to multiply numbers and handle decimals systematically.
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