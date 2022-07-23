Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
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Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. 15x-10x
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 72∙17+28∙17
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/3 Decimal ? Percent ?
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) ? Decimal ? Percent 20%
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.