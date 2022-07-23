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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 89
Chapter 1, Problem 89

Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.043

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Identify the place value of the last digit in the decimal 0.043. Since 0.043 has three decimal places, the last digit is in the thousandths place.
Write the decimal as a fraction with the decimal number as the numerator and 1 followed by as many zeros as decimal places as the denominator. For 0.043, this is \(\frac{43}{1000}\).
Express the decimal as \(\frac{43}{1000}\) without simplifying, as the problem requests not to write the fraction in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Converting Decimals to Fractions

To convert a decimal to a fraction, express the decimal number as a ratio of two integers. The decimal digits represent the numerator, and the denominator is a power of 10 based on the number of decimal places. For example, 0.043 has three decimal places, so it can be written as 43/1000.
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Place Value in Decimals

Understanding place value is essential when converting decimals to fractions. Each digit after the decimal point represents tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. In 0.043, the digit 4 is in the hundredths place and 3 is in the thousandths place, which helps determine the denominator when forming the fraction.
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Fraction Simplification (Optional)

Although the question specifies not to simplify, knowing that fractions can be reduced by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor is important. Simplification makes fractions easier to interpret but is not required here, so the fraction should be left as initially converted.
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