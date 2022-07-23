Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r-2/3-5r-5/3
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Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r-2/3-5r-5/3
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√3 + √8)²
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5𝜋 is a real number.
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (38+99) +1 = 38+(99+1)
Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10