Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 123
Chapter 1, Problem 123

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a-2/5+16a-7/5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the terms in the expression: \(-4a^{-\frac{2}{5}} + 16a^{-\frac{7}{5}}\).
Determine the least power (smallest exponent) of the variable \(a\) between the two terms. Compare \(-\frac{2}{5}\) and \(-\frac{7}{5}\) to find the smaller exponent.
Factor out \(a\) raised to the least power found in the previous step from both terms. This means rewriting each term as a product of \(a\) to the least power and another power of \(a\).
Express the original expression as the product of the factored out term and a binomial. For example, write it as \(a^{\text{least power}}\) times a quantity inside parentheses.
Simplify the coefficients and the powers of \(a\) inside the parentheses by subtracting exponents according to the rule \(a^{m} \div a^{n} = a^{m-n}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

Negative exponents indicate the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a^-n equals 1 divided by a^n. Understanding this helps in rewriting expressions to factor or simplify terms involving negative powers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Factoring Out the Least Power

Factoring out the least power means identifying the smallest exponent of the variable among all terms and factoring it out as a common factor. This simplifies the expression by reducing the powers inside the parentheses and is essential for simplifying expressions with fractional or negative exponents.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Properties of Exponents with Fractional Powers

Fractional exponents represent roots, such as a^(m/n) meaning the nth root of a raised to the mth power. Recognizing how to manipulate fractional exponents allows for correct factoring and simplification, especially when exponents are negative fractions.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r-2/3-5r-5/3

867
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√3 + √8)²

576
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)

882
views
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5𝜋 is a real number.

1044
views
Textbook Question

Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (38+99) +1 = 38+(99+1)

963
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10

1012
views