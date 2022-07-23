Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a-2/5+16a-7/5
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Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a-2/5+16a-7/5
Simplify each expression.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 124.03 ÷ 100
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5𝜋 is a real number.
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10