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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 123
Chapter 1, Problem 123

Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to divide 1.62 by 10.
Write the division expression as a fraction: \(\frac{1.62}{10}\).
Recall that dividing by 10 is equivalent to moving the decimal point one place to the left in the numerator.
Move the decimal point in 1.62 one place to the left to rewrite the quotient.
Express the final answer as the decimal number obtained after moving the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Decimals

Dividing decimals involves determining how many times the divisor fits into the dividend. When dividing by a decimal, you can convert the divisor to a whole number by multiplying both the dividend and divisor by the same power of 10, simplifying the division process.
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Example 1

Division by Powers of 10

Dividing a number by 10, 100, 1000, etc., shifts the decimal point to the left by as many places as there are zeros. For example, dividing 1.62 by 10 moves the decimal one place left, resulting in 0.162.
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Place Value and Decimal Point Movement

Understanding place value helps in correctly moving the decimal point during multiplication or division by powers of 10. Each shift to the left divides the number by 10, while each shift to the right multiplies it by 10.
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