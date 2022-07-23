Textbook Question
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a-2/5+16a-7/5
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Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a-2/5+16a-7/5
Multiply or divide as indicated. 124.03 ÷ 100
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√3 + √8)²
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10