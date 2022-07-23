Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛2/3
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Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛2/3
Simplify each expression.
Simplify each expression. (3/4r)(-12)
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 23.29÷1000
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5/√2