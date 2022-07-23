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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 127
Chapter 1, Problem 127

Simplify each expression. 1011(22z)\(\frac{10}{11}\) (22z)

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Identify the expression to simplify: \(\frac{10}{11} (22\theta)\).
Recognize that multiplication of a fraction by a term means multiplying the numerator by the term and keeping the denominator the same: \(\frac{10}{11} \times 22\theta = \frac{10 \times 22\theta}{11}\).
Multiply the constants in the numerator: \(10 \times 22 = 220\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{220\theta}{11}\).
Simplify the fraction by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, which is 11: \(\frac{220\theta}{11} = \frac{220 \div 11 \times \theta}{11 \div 11} = 20\theta\).
Write the simplified expression as \(20\theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves combining like terms and reducing fractions to their simplest form. This process makes expressions easier to work with and understand by eliminating unnecessary complexity.
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When multiplying fractions, multiply the numerators together and the denominators together. Variables multiply by following the laws of exponents, such as combining powers when the same base is involved.
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Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside a parenthesis. It is useful for expanding expressions and simplifying products involving sums or differences.
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