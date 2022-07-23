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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 127
Chapter 1, Problem 127

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5/√2

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(\frac{5}{\sqrt{2}}\).
Recognize that the denominator contains a square root, which is often rationalized to eliminate the radical from the denominator.
Multiply both the numerator and the denominator by \(\sqrt{2}\) to rationalize the denominator: \(\frac{5}{\sqrt{2}} \times \frac{\sqrt{2}}{\sqrt{2}}\).
Apply the multiplication: the numerator becomes \(5 \times \sqrt{2}\) and the denominator becomes \(\sqrt{2} \times \sqrt{2} = 2\), so the expression is now \(\frac{5 \sqrt{2}}{2}\).
The expression \(\frac{5 \sqrt{2}}{2}\) is the simplified form with a rationalized denominator.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves rewriting a square root or other root expression in its simplest form. This often means factoring out perfect squares from under the radical or rationalizing denominators to eliminate roots from the denominator.
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Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator is the process of eliminating radicals from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical expression. This makes the expression easier to interpret and work with.
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Properties of Square Roots

The properties of square roots include rules such as √a * √b = √(ab) and (√a)^2 = a. These properties help in manipulating and simplifying expressions involving square roots, especially when performing operations like multiplication or division.
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