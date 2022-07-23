Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
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Simplify each expression.
Simplify each expression. (3/4r)(-12)
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 2(3x+1)-3/2+4(3x+1)-1/2+6(3x+1)1/2
Multiply or divide as indicated. 23.29÷1000
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.