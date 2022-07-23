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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 127
Chapter 1, Problem 127

Multiply or divide as indicated. 23.29÷1000

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to divide 23.29 by 1000.
Rewrite the division as a fraction: \(\frac{23.29}{1000}\).
Recall that dividing by 1000 is equivalent to moving the decimal point three places to the left.
Move the decimal point in 23.29 three places to the left to express the quotient.
Write the result as a decimal number after moving the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Decimals

Dividing decimals involves dividing the numbers as if they were whole numbers, then placing the decimal point in the quotient according to the number of decimal places in the divisor. Understanding how to handle decimal points is essential for accurate results.
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Example 1

Place Value and Decimal Notation

Place value determines the value of each digit in a number based on its position. In decimal notation, digits to the right of the decimal point represent fractions of ten, such as tenths, hundredths, and thousandths, which is crucial when dividing by numbers like 1000.
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Interval Notation

Simplifying Fractions and Division by Powers of Ten

Dividing by powers of ten (like 10, 100, 1000) shifts the decimal point to the left by as many places as the number of zeros. This concept simplifies division by 1000, making it easier to compute without long division.
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Higher Powers of i
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