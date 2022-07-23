Multiply or divide as indicated. 23.29÷1000

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
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Simplify each expression.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 124.03 ÷ 100
Simplify each expression. (3/4r)(-12)
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 2(3x+1)-3/2+4(3x+1)-1/2+6(3x+1)1/2
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5/√2