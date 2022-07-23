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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 3c
Chapter 1, Problem 3c

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( 3x )1/3
Matching exercise with rational exponent expressions in Column I and equivalent radical expressions in Column II.

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Recall that a rational exponent of the form \(a^{\frac{m}{n}}\) can be rewritten as a radical expression: \(a^{\frac{m}{n}} = \sqrt[n]{a^m}\).
Identify the base and the exponent in the expression \((3x)^{\frac{1}{3}}\). Here, the base is \((3x)\) and the exponent is \(\frac{1}{3}\).
Apply the rule for rational exponents: \((3x)^{\frac{1}{3}} = \sqrt[3]{(3x)^1}\), which simplifies to the cube root of \$3x$.
Write the equivalent radical expression as \(\sqrt[3]{3x}\), which means the cube root of the product \$3x$.
Confirm that this radical expression matches the one given in Column II to complete the matching process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Exponents

Rational exponents represent roots and powers combined. An expression like x^(m/n) means the nth root of x raised to the mth power, or equivalently, (x^(1/n))^m. Understanding this allows conversion between exponent and radical forms.
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Radical Expressions

Radical expressions use root symbols to denote roots, such as square roots or cube roots. The nth root of a number x is written as √[n]{x}, which corresponds to x raised to the 1/n power. Recognizing this helps match radicals to rational exponents.
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Properties of Exponents

Properties of exponents include rules like (ab)^m = a^m * b^m and (x^m)^n = x^(mn). These rules allow simplification and rewriting of expressions involving powers and roots, essential for matching expressions like (3x)^(1/3) to their radical equivalents.
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