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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 55
Chapter 1, Problem 55

Find each product or quotient where possible. 4(0)

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the product of 4 and 0, which means multiplying 4 by 0.
Recall the multiplication property of zero: Any number multiplied by zero equals zero.
Set up the multiplication expression: \(4 \times 0\).
Apply the property: Since multiplying by zero results in zero, the product is zero.
Conclude that \(4(0) = 0\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication Property of Zero

This property states that any number multiplied by zero equals zero. It simplifies calculations by immediately determining the product without further computation.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating expressions involves substituting values and performing arithmetic operations step-by-step to find a numerical result. Understanding this helps in correctly simplifying given expressions.
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Evaluating Algebraic Expressions

Product and Quotient Operations

Products result from multiplication, while quotients come from division. Recognizing when each operation applies and their properties is essential for solving algebraic problems accurately.
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Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
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