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Chapter 1, Problem 55

Find each product or quotient where possible. 4(0)

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the product of 4 and 0, which means multiplying 4 by 0. Recall the multiplication property of zero: Any number multiplied by zero equals zero. View full solution Set up the multiplication expression: \(4 \times 0\). Apply the property: Since multiplying by zero results in zero, the product is zero. Conclude that \(4(0) = 0\).

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