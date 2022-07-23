Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 55
Chapter 1, Problem 55

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 64/6-2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(\frac{6^{4}}{6^{-2}}\).
Recall the quotient rule for exponents: \(\frac{a^{m}}{a^{n}} = a^{m-n}\), where \(a\) is a nonzero base.
Apply the quotient rule to the expression: \(6^{4 - (-2)}\).
Simplify the exponent by subtracting the exponents: \(4 - (-2) = 4 + 2\).
Rewrite the expression with the simplified exponent: \$6^{6}$. This expression has no negative exponents.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Laws of Exponents

The laws of exponents govern how to simplify expressions involving powers. For division, subtract the exponent of the denominator from the exponent of the numerator when the bases are the same, i.e., a^m / a^n = a^(m-n). This rule is essential for simplifying expressions like 6^4 / 6^-2.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, such as a^(-n) = 1 / a^n. To write answers without negative exponents, convert any negative powers into their reciprocal form, ensuring the expression contains only positive exponents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules

Simplification of Expressions

Simplification involves rewriting expressions in their simplest form by applying algebraic rules. This includes combining like terms, reducing powers using exponent laws, and eliminating negative exponents. Simplifying makes expressions easier to understand and use in further calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. [(9r-s)+2][(9r-s)-2]

935
views
Textbook Question

Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. √14 • √3pqr

1109
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.2/9 + 5/9

971
views
Textbook Question

Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. D ⊆ A

973
views
Textbook Question

Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 4x2y2+28xy+49

1188
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 + 1/12

1335
views