Find each product. (8s-3t)(8s+3t)

Textbook Question
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
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Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Find each root. ∜(5 + 2m)⁴
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 14m2+11mr-15r2
Multiply or divide, as indicated. (m2 + 3m + 2)/(m2 + 5m + 4) ÷ (m2 + 5m + 6)/(m2 + 10m + 24)
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.