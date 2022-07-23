Find each sum or difference. -7/3 + 3/4

Textbook Question
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
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If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Find each product.
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(p2q3/r3)0
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Multiply or divide, as indicated. 15p3/9p2 * 12p/10p3
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(x3y2/z)0