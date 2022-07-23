Textbook Question
Find each root. √12²
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Find each root. √12²
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(p2q3/r3)0
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2.
Multiply or divide, as indicated. 15p3/9p2 * 12p/10p3