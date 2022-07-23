Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 34
Chapter 1, Problem 34

Find each product. 2b3(b24b+3)2b^3(b^2-4b+3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the expression to be multiplied: \(2b^3(b^2 - 4b + 3)\).
Apply the distributive property by multiplying \$2b^3$ with each term inside the parentheses separately.
Multiply \$2b^3\( by the first term: \)b^2$. This gives \(2b^3 \times b^2 = 2b^{3+2} = 2b^5\).
Multiply \$2b^3\( by the second term: \)-4b$. This gives \(2b^3 \times (-4b) = -8b^{3+1} = -8b^4\).
Multiply \$2b^3$ by the third term: \(3\). This gives \(2b^3 \times 3 = 6b^3\). Then, write the product as the sum of these terms: \(2b^5 - 8b^4 + 6b^3\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves distributing each term in one polynomial to every term in the other polynomial. This process requires applying the distributive property to combine like terms and simplify the expression.
Recommended video:
03:42
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Exponent Rules

When multiplying terms with the same base, add their exponents. For example, b^3 multiplied by b^2 equals b^(3+2) = b^5. Understanding this rule is essential for correctly simplifying powers during multiplication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:39
Introduction to Exponent Rules

Distributive Property

The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. It allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside a parenthesis, which is crucial for expanding expressions like 2b^3(b^2 - 4b + 3).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each root. √12²

933
views
Textbook Question

If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. m2y5-m \(\sqrt{2y^5}\)

830
views
Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

1214
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(p2q3/r3)0

94
views
Textbook Question

Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2. 20z28x+5pz22px20z^2-8x+5pz^2-2px

1115
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide, as indicated. 15p3/9p2 * 12p/10p3

764
views